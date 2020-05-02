Flower cultivating industry developed to help farmers shake off poverty in Anhui

A farmer selects orchids for sale in a greenhouse at a flower industrial park in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2020. In recent years, the town has encouraged local companies to develop flower cultivating industry which is expected to provide more job opportunities for local poors and help them shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A farmer sells orchids through live streaming in a greenhouse at a flower industrial park in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2020. In recent years, the town has encouraged local companies to develop flower cultivating industry which is expected to provide more job opportunities for local poors and help them shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A farmer takes care of flowers in a greenhouse at a flower industrial park in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2020. In recent years, the town has encouraged local companies to develop flower cultivating industry which is expected to provide more job opportunities for local poors and help them shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A farmer takes care of flowers in a greenhouse at a flower industrial park in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2020. In recent years, the town has encouraged local companies to develop flower cultivating industry which is expected to provide more job opportunities for local poors and help them shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A farmer selects orchids for sale in a greenhouse at a flower industrial park in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 1, 2020. In recent years, the town has encouraged local companies to develop flower cultivating industry which is expected to provide more job opportunities for local poors and help them shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)