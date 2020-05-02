Scenery of Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/2 19:45:44

Photo taken on May 1, 2020 shows a scenery at the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2020 shows a scenery at the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2020 shows a scenery at the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

Photo taken on May 1, 2020 shows the Potala Palace seen from the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

