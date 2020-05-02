Chinese aid for fighting COVID-19 arrives in Slovenia

Chinese medical supplies are unloaded in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 1, 2020. A cargo aircraft carrying about 12 tons of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to Slovenia landed at the Ljubljana Joze Pucnik Airport here on Friday evening. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

A cargo aircraft carrying about 12 tons of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to Slovenia landed at the Ljubljana Joze Pucnik Airport here on Friday evening.Onboard the direct cargo flight are 30,000 N95 masks, 700,000 surgical masks, 20,000 protective overalls, 10,000 goggles and 30,000 gloves, all in boxes decorated with the national flags of China and Slovenia and the words "hearts are connected in the fight against the epidemic" in both languages.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Shunqing, who went to the airport with Slovenian Economic Development and Technology Ministry State Secretary Ales Cantarutti, said China will not forget the valuable aid it received from the Slovenian government and people during the most difficult period in its fight against COVID-19."Under the current situation in Slovenia where the epidemic situation is still relatively serious, the Chinese government and people will work with you to overcome the difficulties. This batch of materials carries the profound friendship of the Chinese people towards the Slovenian people," said Wang.Cantarutti highly praised the mutually beneficial aid between the two countries and their cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The successful COVID-19 experience from China is very valuable," said Cantarutti, stressing the importance of international cooperation against the epidemic.

Slovenia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 4. Its total cases have reached 1,434 cases with 93 deaths, and 58 persons are hospitalized due to the disease, according to the latest government data released on Friday.