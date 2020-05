Farmers work in terraced fields in Gongxian, Sichuan

Aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows villagers planting rice seedlings in a terraced field in Gongxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the scenery of a terraced field in Gongxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A farmer works in a terraced field in Gongxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows villagers working in a terraced field in Gongxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)