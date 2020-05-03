Workers stick to their posts during Labor Day holiday across China

Conductor Zhou Huiyu prepares for departure on the G77 train in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Workers check equipment in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Zhu Hua'nan/Xinhua)

A sanitation worker cleans up a street in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A sanitation worker cleans up a street in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A worker of China Railway Seventh Group Co., Ltd. works at the construction site of subway line 5 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A worker is seen at the workshop of Liaoning Fu-An Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the International Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)