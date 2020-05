Wild animals seen in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in Tibet

Blue sheep are seen in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A great rosefinch is seen in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A snow leopard is seen in an undated infrared photo taken in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

A Tibetan snowcock is seen in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Yellow-billed choughs are seen in Mount Qomolangma National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)