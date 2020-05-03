German telecom player calls for engagement with Huawei

A woman listens to a debate at Huawei Cyber Security Transparency Center in Brussels, Belgium, on January 30.

Germany's biggest telecom operator Deutsche Telekom insisted the importance of involvement of Chinese company Huawei in building the European country's 5G network, saying if the Chinese telecom provider, which has been under huge pressure from the US government, is ruled out, the existing German network could not even be brought up to scratch.Dirk Wössner, board member of Deutsche Telekom, made the remarks before the mobile phone summit on Monday, adding that, "We also need Huawei," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a local newspaper, reported Saturday.Wössner's comments came as the US government has been tirelessly preventing Huawei from doing businesses with other countries including Germany, citing the alleged risks of national security.Whether the German government should allow Huawei to participate in its network construction has been debated by different forces in the country for a long time.However, Xiang Ligang, a veteran telecoms industry analyst in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday that the US campaign against Huawei is purely out of political purposes, and when it comes to reality, Huawei is an irreplaceable choice for Germany."The telecom operators are the real stakeholders who will actually pay for the network construction and shoulder responsibility for the outcome, so due to Huawei's advantages in terms of cost and technology, it is a must-be choice for them," Xiang said.When it comes to 5G construction, there are only few solution providers including Ericsson,China's ZTE and Huawei. Due to their poor financial performances, other providers such as Nokia did not have adequate fund for innovation, resulting in their technologies being left behind, according to Xiang.Huawei 5G devices' dissipation, for example, is nearly 20 percent lower than that of Nokia, and Huawei devices have faster speed, Xiang noted, adding that the lower dissipation directly means less operational expenses for operators.It was notable that the Deutsche Telekom's latest comment on Huawei was different from what it said last November when it ruled out of cooperation with Huawei."There are several forces inside Germany about how to development 5G network, it [Deutsche Telekom ] sometimes had to compromise to political pressure, but as they are the real investor, its need for Huawei has been an irreversible trend," Xiang noted.