Night scene of Ulanhot, Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/3 16:54:25

Aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the night scene of Ulan Muqir Palace in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the night scene of Hinggan League Gymnasium in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)


 

