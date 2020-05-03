Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no death

A Buddhist worshipper wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus places a gold leaf on the statue of a monk at Wat Pak Nam Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Photo: AFP
Thailand on Sunday reported three new COVID-19 cases and no death.
Sunday also saw lifting of restrictions on several businesses, bringing some aspects of life back to citizens.
So far, Thailand has reported a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.
Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) thanked all Thais in efforts to tame the outbreak.
"This is a great milestone for all Thais, as we see that new daily infections have remained in the single digits for already a week," said Thaveesilp. "The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales."
As Bangkok still tops highest in the number of COVID-19 cases, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Sunday morning signed an order for an extension of temporary closure of 34 locations.
Aswin also said that despite the re-opening of stores that sell essential goods, he wants to see all Thais respect social-distancing.