Thailand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no death

A Buddhist worshipper wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus places a gold leaf on the statue of a monk at Wat Pak Nam Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Photo: AFP

Thailand on Sunday reported three new COVID-19 cases and no death.Sunday also saw lifting of restrictions on several businesses, bringing some aspects of life back to citizens.So far, Thailand has reported a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) thanked all Thais in efforts to tame the outbreak."This is a great milestone for all Thais, as we see that new daily infections have remained in the single digits for already a week," said Thaveesilp. "The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales."As Bangkok still tops highest in the number of COVID-19 cases, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Sunday morning signed an order for an extension of temporary closure of 34 locations.Aswin also said that despite the re-opening of stores that sell essential goods, he wants to see all Thais respect social-distancing.