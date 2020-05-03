Chinese central govt’s liaison office in Hong Kong slams foreign lies, interference in internal affairs

Photo shows China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) on Sunday expressed strong condemnation and firm opposition to Western anti-China politicians and the US-based National Democratic Institute of International Affairs over their unscrupulous interference in China 's internal affairs related to Hong Kong, and maliciously discrediting the " one country, two systems" policy.Individual anti-China politicians from the US and the UK have made irresponsible remarks over Hong Kong's legislating for Article 23 of the Basic Law, made distorted comments over the Hong Kong Police Force's law-enforcement actions and the HKSAR's judicial system, and carried out unreasonable attacks on the "one country, two systems," a spokesperson for the liaison office said in strongly worded statement."The absurdity of such speeches and the arrogance of their attitudes were shocking," the spokesperson said, adding that safeguarding national security is the HKSAR's constitutional right and is purely China's internal affairs that no other country has the right to interfere with.The misguided remarks of these Western politicians have seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, which serve as another example of blatant interference in Hong Kong matters and China's internal affairs by external forces, the spokesperson said.The Washington-based NDI recently published the so called "The Promise of Democratization in Hong Kong", which was full of lies and double-standard, distorted the truth of the riots in Hong Kong by describing the violent, terror-ridden actions of radical protesters as a "peaceful demonstration," and smeared the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong police over their efforts to protect the region's stability and social order in accordance with the law, the spokesperson noted.We firmly oppose such foul actions to support the violent rioters who broke the law, therefore undermining the region's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson noted.The spokesperson also stressed that China's determination to safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development, and to implement the "one country, two systems" policy is unswerving.Global Times