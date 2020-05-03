COVID-19 deaths in Netherlands top 5,000, total infections at 40,571

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in The Netherlands exceeded 5,000, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Sunday.



With 69 reported deaths from Saturday to Sunday, the total number of people who died of COVID-19 in The Netherlands grew to 5,056.



The number of positive tested persons in The Netherlands rose by 335 to 40,571, while the number of people who are or were admitted to hospital increased by 44 to 10,995.





