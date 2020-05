An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to pay tribute to doctors, nurses and police personnel who battle against COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India, May 3, 2020. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)

Indian policemen on motorcycles pay tribute to doctors, nurses and police personnel who battle against COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India, May 3, 2020. (Photo by Javed Dar/Xinhua)