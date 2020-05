A malnourished child lies in a bed and receives medical treatment at a malnutrition treating ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, May 2, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A mother holds her daughter's hand while the baby receives medical treatment at a malnutrition treating ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, May 2, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)