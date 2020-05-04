UK COVID-19 deaths hit 28,446 as another 315 patients die

Passengers wearing masks are seen traveling on the Victoria Line in London. Photo: AFP

Another 315 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total novel coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 28,446, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said Sunday.The figures include deaths in care homes and the community as well as those in hospitals.There were 76,496 coronavirus tests carried out in the 24 hours to 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) Sunday morning, said Gove, as more than 200,000 key workers and their families had been tested for coronavirus.He noted that a roadmap on easing the lockdown in Britain that will be presented is "comprehensive", and Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will say more this week about how people will be allowed to go back to work when the UK's lockdown is eased."