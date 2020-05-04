Feature: Chinese surveyors prepares for remeasuring Mt. Qomolangma

Xue Qiangqiang (L) and his teammate view a map at the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Xue Qiangqiang and his teammates depart from the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Xue Qiangqiang is seen at the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Xue Qiangqiang and his teammates depart from the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in this aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Xue Qiangqiang (L) and his teammate view a map at the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Xue Qiangqiang and his teammates depart from the base camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in this aerial photo taken on May 2, 2020. It is the first time for Xue Qiangqiang, 37, to ascend Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. He is a member of a Chinese team to remeasure the mountain's height in May. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)