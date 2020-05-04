Pic story of young couple conducting novel coronavirus detections

Guo Chen (L) helps her husband Ji Xiaolei wear protective suit in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2020. Guo Chen and Ji Xiaolei, who are the post-90s, work at a detection team of the microbiology laboratory in the Nantong center for disease control and prevention. Since the COVID-19 epidemic outbreak, they have worked hard with their colleagues to conduct novel coronavirus detections, with a highest daily detection samples reaching 550. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Ji Xiaolei (L) and his wife Guo Chen pose for a photo in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Guo Chen works in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Ji Xiaolei (L) and his wife Guo Chen disinfect sample containers in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2020. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Members of the detection team pose for a photo in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 26, 2020. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Ji Xiaolei works in a laboratory of Nantong center for disease control and prevention in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)