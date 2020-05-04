East China township promotes rural tourism to alleviate poverty

Tourists pick cherries at Fengle Township of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 3, 2020. Local authority of Fengle Township has made efforts in recent years to promote rural tourism by developing planting industries of cherry and kiwi fruits, aiming to help villagers shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A farmer picks cherries at Fengle Township of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 3, 2020. Local authority of Fengle Township has made efforts in recent years to promote rural tourism by developing planting industries of cherry and kiwi fruits, aiming to help villagers shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A tourist picks cherries at Fengle Township of Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 3, 2020. Local authority of Fengle Township has made efforts in recent years to promote rural tourism by developing planting industries of cherry and kiwi fruits, aiming to help villagers shake off poverty. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

