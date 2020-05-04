Some schools in Israel reopened amid COVID-19 pandemic

Israeli students wearing masks wait to make registration with their parents as they return to their elementary school for the first time in nearly two months in central Israeli city of Modiin amid COVID-19 pandemic on May 3, 2020. On Sunday, some of the schools in Israel were reopened for first through third grade classes, as well as 11th and 12th grade classes. The Israeli Ministry of Education said that schooling had resumed in 80 percent of cities and towns. (Photo: Xinhua)

