China has 768 mln online payment users: report

A woman scans a QR code to pay bills with electronic social security card at a "future drugstore" in Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan province, May 24, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

The number of online payment users in China had reached 768 million as of March this year, up by 168 million from the end of 2018, according to a report on China's internet development.The online payment users accounted for 85 percent of the country's 904 million netizens, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.The number of users who have made online payments with mobile phones stood at 765 million as of March, accounting for 85.3 percent of all mobile phone netizens, which totaled 897 million.In 2019, non-bank payment vehicles transacted 720 billion online payments with a total value of nearly 250 trillion yuan (around 35.4 trillion U.S. dollars), representing a year-on-year increase of 35.7 percent and 20.1 percent respectively, according to the report.