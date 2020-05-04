Prevention measures carried out in Chongqing's famous Hongyadong scenic area

Photo taken on May 3, 2020 shows illuminated buildings at the Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing. Measures for COVID-19 prevention and control are still carried out in Chongqing's famous Hongyadong scenic area during the Labor Day holiday. Visitors are required to pre-book their tours and plan their visit ahead of time to avoid overcrowding. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists have their body temperature measured before entering the Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing, May 3, 2020. Measures for COVID-19 prevention and control are still carried out in Chongqing's famous Hongyadong scenic area during the Labor Day holiday. Visitors are required to pre-book their tours and plan their visit ahead of time to avoid overcrowding. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)