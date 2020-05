Hong Kong’s economy contracted by 8.9% year-on-year in the first quarter amid COVID-19, the biggest contraction since 1974.

Source: Published: 2020/5/4 16:46:27

An aerial view of Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua



