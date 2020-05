Photo taken on May 3, 2020 shows jacaranda blossoms in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)

People walk under a blooming jacaranda tree in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 3, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Sharma/Xinhua)