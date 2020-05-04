Live broadcast helps farmer sell succulents in Anhui

Ni Xinxin weeds for succulents at a greenhouse in Huagang Town, Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, May 3, 2020. Ni, 32, started the business of succulent planting after graduating from college. In 2016, Ni Xinxin rented nearly 100 mu (about 6.7 hectares) of land in Huagang Town to plant succulents. In the past two years, Ni has seized the upsurge of online live broadcast to sell succulents. The live broadcast sales have exceeded half of the total sales. Up to now, Ni Xinxin's annual sales volume of succulents has exceeded 10 million yuan (1.42 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

