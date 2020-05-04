Palestinian baker prepares bread in Nablus

Palestinian baker Mohammed Abu Saud (L) prepares bread in the West Bank city of Nablus, on May 3, 2020. Abu Saud, who lost his job as a transportation worker due to the lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to work as a travelling baker to help people get bread as they stay at home. Palestine on Sunday said two new cases were confirmed, raising the total infected cases to 522. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

