Scenery of east Rongbuk Glacier in China's Tibet

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2020 shows the east Rongbuk Glacier in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The east Rongbuk Glacier, like Mount Qomolangma's many other glaciers, is formed under the impact of the Indian Ocean's warm and moist air masses. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)