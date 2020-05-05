Palestinian girl shows fitness and acrobatics skills at home in Gaza City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/5 8:35:29

Palestinian girl Marah Abdel Aziz shows her fitness and acrobatics skills at home after gyms were closed due to the lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Gaza City, on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
