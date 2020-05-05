Palestinian girl shows fitness and acrobatics skills at home in Gaza City

Palestinian girl Marah Abdel Aziz shows her fitness and acrobatics skills at home after gyms were closed due to the lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Gaza City, on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

