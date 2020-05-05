87 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. On Sunday, 17 coronavirus-infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

Eighty-seven patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals after recovery Monday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission Tuesday.Altogether 77,853 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Monday, the commission said in its daily report.As of Monday, 82,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.