Scenery of blooming tulips in Xinjiang

Photo taken on May 4, 2020 shows blooming tulips at Qinggeda lake scenic spot in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Photo taken on May 4, 2020 shows blooming tulips at Qinggeda lake scenic spot in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Photo taken on May 4, 2020 shows blooming tulips at Qinggeda lake scenic spot in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist poses for photo among blooming tulips at Qinggeda lake scenic spot in Wujiaqu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)