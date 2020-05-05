Aerial view of Xiaqun forest farm in Qinghai

Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2020 shows a view of Xiaqun forest farm in Ping'an District of Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

