Several Canadian provinces start loosening COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

A staff member (R) hands a face mask to a customer at the entrance of a Longo's in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2020. Some provinces in Canada on Monday started easing some of their COVID-19 restrictions following a weekend over which thousands more cases were identified and hundreds more deaths reported. As of Monday afternoon, Canada recorded 60,650 COVID-19 cases, including 3,842 deaths, after the country had implemented lockdown measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two months, according to a CTV News tally. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Monday afternoon, reaching 250,134 as of 4:40 p.m. (2040 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Some provinces in Canada on Monday started easing some of their COVID-19 restrictions following a weekend over which thousands more cases were identified and hundreds more deaths reported.As of Monday afternoon, Canada recorded 60,650 COVID-19 cases, including 3,842 deaths, after the country had implemented lockdown measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two months, according to a CTV News tally.Ontario province, which reported 17,923 cases and 1,300 deaths as of Monday, is reportedly restarting some mostly seasonal businesses, including garden centers with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.Ontario's health authorities warned Ontarians not to flock to their cottages because it would put a huge strain on the small town resources.Manitoba province, which has so far reported 281 cases and six deaths, is reportedly reopening museums, libraries and retail businesses, including restaurant patios, though at only half capacity.Manitoba's health authorities announced that there were no new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday noon in the province, advising Manitobans to continue to stay home as much as possible. "The virus is still here in our province so we need to do whatever we can to limit the transmission of it."Saskatchewan province, which has registered 467 cases and six deaths, is reopening non-urgent medical offices and relaxing rules around some outdoor activities, including fishing and boating.Alberta province, which reported 5,766 cases and 95 deaths, is resuming non-essential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy.Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Monday that the reopening of non-essential stores and businesses in the greater Montreal area has been postponed from May 11 to May 18, citing a higher number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in the area, according to CTV.

A staff member (R) hands a face mask to a customer at the entrance of a Longo's in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on May 4, 2020. Some provinces in Canada on Monday started easing some of their COVID-19 restrictions following a weekend over which thousands more cases were identified and hundreds more deaths reported. As of Monday afternoon, Canada recorded 60,650 COVID-19 cases, including 3,842 deaths, after the country had implemented lockdown measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two months, according to a CTV News tally. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Monday afternoon, reaching 250,134 as of 4:40 p.m. (2040 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

The French-speaking province accounts for more than half of Canada's COVID-19 cases with 32,623 infections and 2,280 deaths.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday appealed to Canadians to continue staying home when the first phase of reopening in some provinces are underway."I know the weather is getting nicer, but we still need to be extremely careful, and not just for our seniors, but for everyone around us. So don't go out unless you absolutely have to. And if you do, keep two meters apart from each other," Trudeau said during a press conference on his government's latest COVID-19 efforts.