Russian defense minister watches V-Day air parade rehearsal

Russian Su-25 jet fighters fly in formation during a Victory Day air parade rehearsal over Moscow, Russia, on May 4, 2020. A total of 75 airplanes and helicopters took part in the Victory Day air parade rehearsal, including MiG-31K fighters capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, A-50 long-range reconnaissance aircraft, Il-76 transport aircraft, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as Mi-8 and Mi-28N helicopters. (Sputnik via Xinhua)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu watched a Victory Day air parade rehearsal near the Red Square, the TASS news agency reported Monday.According to the report, 75 airplanes and helicopters took part in the rehearsal, including MiG-31K fighters capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, A-50 long-range reconnaissance aircraft, Il-76 transport aircraft, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as Mi-8 and Mi-28N helicopters.

Russian Mi-24 helicopters fly during a Victory Day air parade rehearsal over Moscow, Russia, on May 4, 2020. A total of 75 airplanes and helicopters took part in the Victory Day air parade rehearsal, including MiG-31K fighters capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, A-50 long-range reconnaissance aircraft, Il-76 transport aircraft, Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as Mi-8 and Mi-28N helicopters. (Sputnik via Xinhua)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed all public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, including a major military parade on the Red Square, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.However, Putin said that the air parade will be held on May 9.Last year, the Russian Defense Ministry canceled an annual air parade in Moscow due to bad weather.