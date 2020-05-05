Turkey confirms 1,614 new COVID-19 cases, 127,659 in total

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Ankara, Turkey, on May 4, 2020. Turkey's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 127,659, with 1,614 new patients reported in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Ministry said on Monday. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The Turkish health minister on Monday confirmed 1,614 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 127,659.The deaths from the coronavirus have reached 3,461 after 64 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca tweeted.Turkey conducted a total of 35,771 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 1,171,138, the minister noted.In addition, 68,166 patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease, while 1,384 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 727 intubated, he said.Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.