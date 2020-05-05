Greece reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Passengers wearing masks are seen in a metro train in Athens, Greece, on May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A day before the lift of the lockdown measures in Greece, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,626 in the country since Feb. 26 when the first case was registered.One patient has died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 144, officials told a regular press briefing at the Health Ministry.Currently, 37 people were being treated in intensive care units, while 78 have been discharged from ICUs.

Medical staff of EODY (National Public Health Organization) prepare for coronavirus tests for residents of Galatsi, a northern suburb of Athens, Greece, May 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Since March 23 Greece has been in a lockdown, which is expected to end on May 4, as part of the government's efforts to restart the economy and a gradual return to normalcy."The big bet now is tougher than the bet of the previous days: Stay safe," Nikos Hardalias, deputy minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Citizen Protection, said.The only way to fight the virus is to keep the rules for safe movement and social distancing, he stressed.