Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/5 12:58:40
Chat attack



biological clock

生物钟

(shēnɡwùzhōnɡ) 

A: What did you do for the May Day holiday? Did you travel anywhere?

你五一假期干嘛了？去哪儿旅游了吗？

(nǐ wǔyī jiǎqī ɡànmá le? qùnǎér lǚyóu le ma?) 

B: Nope. After May Day my company has resumed normal work times. I was afraid that I wouldn't be used to it, so I rested a few days to adjust. I got up and went to bed early every day and headed out for walks during the day. 

没有。五一后我们单位就完全恢复正常上班时间了。我怕一时适应不过来,这几天一直在家调节作息。白天也就随便出去逛了一下,每天早睡早起。

(méiyǒu. wǔyīhòu wǒmén dānwèi jiù wánquán huīfù zhènɡchánɡ shànɡbān shíjiān le. wǒpà yīshí shìyìnɡ bùɡuòlái, zhèjǐtiān yīzhí zàijiā tiáojié zuòxī. báitiān yějiù suíbiàn chūqù ɡuànɡ le yīxià, měitiān zǎoshuì zǎoqǐ.)

A: Yeah, during the pandemic my biological clock also changed. 

是的,疫情期间,我的生物钟也变了。

(shìde, yìqínɡ qījiān, wǒ de shēnɡwùzhōnɡ yě biàn le.)

B: You've also resumed normal work times, haven't you?

你们也恢复正常到岗时间了吧？

(nǐmén yěhuīfù zhènɡchánɡ dàoɡǎnɡ shíjiān le ba?)

A: Yes. I'm trying to adjust as soon as possible.

对。我在抓紧调整状态中。

(duì. wǒzài zhuājǐn tiáozhěnɡ zhuànɡtài zhōnɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIALOGUE,CONVERSATION
blog comments powered by Disqus