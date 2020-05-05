Learning Chinese

biological clock生物钟(shēnɡwùzhōnɡ)A: What did you do for the May Day holiday? Did you travel anywhere?你五一假期干嘛了？去哪儿旅游了吗？(nǐ wǔyī jiǎqī ɡànmá le? qùnǎér lǚyóu le ma?)B: Nope. After May Day my company has resumed normal work times. I was afraid that I wouldn't be used to it, so I rested a few days to adjust. I got up and went to bed early every day and headed out for walks during the day.没有。五一后我们单位就完全恢复正常上班时间了。我怕一时适应不过来,这几天一直在家调节作息。白天也就随便出去逛了一下,每天早睡早起。(méiyǒu. wǔyīhòu wǒmén dānwèi jiù wánquán huīfù zhènɡchánɡ shànɡbān shíjiān le. wǒpà yīshí shìyìnɡ bùɡuòlái, zhèjǐtiān yīzhí zàijiā tiáojié zuòxī. báitiān yějiù suíbiàn chūqù ɡuànɡ le yīxià, měitiān zǎoshuì zǎoqǐ.)A: Yeah, during the pandemic my biological clock also changed.是的,疫情期间,我的生物钟也变了。(shìde, yìqínɡ qījiān, wǒ de shēnɡwùzhōnɡ yě biàn le.)B: You've also resumed normal work times, haven't you?你们也恢复正常到岗时间了吧？(nǐmén yěhuīfù zhènɡchánɡ dàoɡǎnɡ shíjiān le ba?)A: Yes. I'm trying to adjust as soon as possible.对。我在抓紧调整状态中。(duì. wǒzài zhuājǐn tiáozhěnɡ zhuànɡtài zhōnɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT