 ACROSS



  1 Cream of Wheat cooker

  4 Warship-related

  9 Uses a stopwatch

 14 Wall St. debut

 15 Remark to an audience

 16 Caught on, as a nickname

 17 *Not react to something (note each starred answer's "initials"!)

 19 "Same here"

 20 Speak to an audience

 21 Spaghetti ___ (thin dress support)

 23 Powdery mineral

 24 A seller may counter one

 27 Twilight time

 30 *Well-wisher's words

 33 Clumsy character

 36 Like a film about a film

 37 Couldn't help but

 38 In the dark

 40 "Tell me already!"

 42 Ancient Peruvian

 43 Was shy

 44 Brian of ambient music

 45 *Simple drink mix direction

 49 Came to earth

 50 Sty cries

 51 "I goofed!"

 55 Coffee ___ (break room appliance)

 57 Bird on Mexico's flag

 58 Friend, in Panama

 60 *Take off after a quick meal

 64 Cotton-compressing machine

 65 Guitarist's combo

 66 Lion's tail?

 67 Pungent salad green

 68 Old boom boxes played them

 69 "___ sells seashells ..."

DOWN



  1 Amelia Earhart, e.g.

  2 Performance often viewed through special glasses

  3 Complete

  4 Statistician Silver

  5 Egyptian snake

  6 By way of

  7 Magazine revenue sources

  8 Diminish

  9 Bygone Russian bigwig

 10 "You're on!"

 11 Small, dirty pool

 12 Environmental prefix

 13 Type of winter boot

 18 Tough-to-ignore feeling

 22 Quadri- minus one

 24 End of a walkie-talkie message

 25 Big bash

 26 Org. that regulates airports

 28 Luxurious sheet fabric

 29 City whose name anagrams to "Tokyo"

 31 Refrigerator brand

 32 Say "No, no, no!" to

 33 Spiritual board

 34 Make void

 35 Word that "fax" derives from

 39 Lightbulb figures

 40 Love letter acronym

 41 Cats and dogs

 43 "Mind your ___ business!"

 46 Buck's mate

 47 Lead in a movie?

 48 Part of a city grid

 52 Shrek and the like

 53 Like some soft toys

 54 Word after "common" or "sixth"

 56 Fashion designer Michael

 57 Finish lines, e.g.

 58 "Mixed-ish" network

 59 Damage

 61 "I solved the mystery!"

 62 Bunk that may require a ladder

 63 "How ___ you?"

