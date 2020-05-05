Puzzle

1 Cream of Wheat cooker4 Warship-related9 Uses a stopwatch14 Wall St. debut15 Remark to an audience16 Caught on, as a nickname17 *Not react to something (note each starred answer's "initials"!)19 "Same here"20 Speak to an audience21 Spaghetti ___ (thin dress support)23 Powdery mineral24 A seller may counter one27 Twilight time30 *Well-wisher's words33 Clumsy character36 Like a film about a film37 Couldn't help but38 In the dark40 "Tell me already!"42 Ancient Peruvian43 Was shy44 Brian of ambient music45 *Simple drink mix direction49 Came to earth50 Sty cries51 "I goofed!"55 Coffee ___ (break room appliance)57 Bird on Mexico's flag58 Friend, in Panama60 *Take off after a quick meal64 Cotton-compressing machine65 Guitarist's combo66 Lion's tail?67 Pungent salad green68 Old boom boxes played them69 "___ sells seashells ..."1 Amelia Earhart, e.g.2 Performance often viewed through special glasses3 Complete4 Statistician Silver5 Egyptian snake6 By way of7 Magazine revenue sources8 Diminish9 Bygone Russian bigwig10 "You're on!"11 Small, dirty pool12 Environmental prefix13 Type of winter boot18 Tough-to-ignore feeling22 Quadri- minus one24 End of a walkie-talkie message25 Big bash26 Org. that regulates airports28 Luxurious sheet fabric29 City whose name anagrams to "Tokyo"31 Refrigerator brand32 Say "No, no, no!" to33 Spiritual board34 Make void35 Word that "fax" derives from39 Lightbulb figures40 Love letter acronym41 Cats and dogs43 "Mind your ___ business!"46 Buck's mate47 Lead in a movie?48 Part of a city grid52 Shrek and the like53 Like some soft toys54 Word after "common" or "sixth"56 Fashion designer Michael57 Finish lines, e.g.58 "Mixed-ish" network59 Damage61 "I solved the mystery!"62 Bunk that may require a ladder63 "How ___ you?"

Solution