Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cream of Wheat cooker
4 Warship-related
9 Uses a stopwatch
14 Wall St. debut
15 Remark to an audience
16 Caught on, as a nickname
17 *Not react to something (note each starred answer's "initials"!)
19 "Same here"
20 Speak to an audience
21 Spaghetti ___ (thin dress support)
23 Powdery mineral
24 A seller may counter one
27 Twilight time
30 *Well-wisher's words
33 Clumsy character
36 Like a film about a film
37 Couldn't help but
38 In the dark
40 "Tell me already!"
42 Ancient Peruvian
43 Was shy
44 Brian of ambient music
45 *Simple drink mix direction
49 Came to earth
50 Sty cries
51 "I goofed!"
55 Coffee ___ (break room appliance)
57 Bird on Mexico's flag
58 Friend, in Panama
60 *Take off after a quick meal
64 Cotton-compressing machine
65 Guitarist's combo
66 Lion's tail?
67 Pungent salad green
68 Old boom boxes played them
69 "___ sells seashells ..."DOWN
1 Amelia Earhart, e.g.
2 Performance often viewed through special glasses
3 Complete
4 Statistician Silver
5 Egyptian snake
6 By way of
7 Magazine revenue sources
8 Diminish
9 Bygone Russian bigwig
10 "You're on!"
11 Small, dirty pool
12 Environmental prefix
13 Type of winter boot
18 Tough-to-ignore feeling
22 Quadri- minus one
24 End of a walkie-talkie message
25 Big bash
26 Org. that regulates airports
28 Luxurious sheet fabric
29 City whose name anagrams to "Tokyo"
31 Refrigerator brand
32 Say "No, no, no!" to
33 Spiritual board
34 Make void
35 Word that "fax" derives from
39 Lightbulb figures
40 Love letter acronym
41 Cats and dogs
43 "Mind your ___ business!"
46 Buck's mate
47 Lead in a movie?
48 Part of a city grid
52 Shrek and the like
53 Like some soft toys
54 Word after "common" or "sixth"
56 Fashion designer Michael
57 Finish lines, e.g.
58 "Mixed-ish" network
59 Damage
61 "I solved the mystery!"
62 Bunk that may require a ladder
63 "How ___ you?"
Solution