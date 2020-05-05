RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

It will be all too easy to get in an argument with someone close to you today. It might be better to just let some points of contention go instead of fighting about them. You sometimes have to lose a few battles to win the overall war. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 8, 10, 15.Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The day will be pretty evenly divided today when it comes to your luck. Count your blessings, take your lumps and move on. Friendships are always evolving. Go with the flow and your social circle is sure to expand a bit. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)It's time to saddle up and head out on an adventure! A trip outdoors, even a short one, with those closest to you is sure to prove enjoyable. Ignore money matters at your own peril. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Although the weather may not be on your side, it is going to be an absolutely incredible day for you and those close to you if you get out of the house today. A number of opportunities to advance your career will make themselves apparent today. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)All the time and effort you have invested in a project is about to pay off. Don't slack off until you have crossed the finish line. Romance is in the stars for you tonight. Head out and you will be able to make an important new connection. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If you allow yourself to become distracted at work today, even for a moment, you may lose out on an incredible opportunity. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Several things have the potential to go wrong. Stay on your guard and do not be afraid to take advice from other people. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Stay on the lookout for opportunities today. A number of them will present themselves to you, but you will need to be quick to act or else you will end up missing out. Make sure you pay attention to health issues, or else they may spin out of control. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your fortunes will take a turn for the better today. This will be the perfect time to look into investment opportunities. The stars will align for you when it comes to creative matters. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Sometimes you just have to hold your nose and get your hands dirty. Even though you may find it unpleasant, avoiding your responsibilities will only make an already bad situation even worse. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Tread carefully today as decisions you make will have long lasting consequences. It's time to recapture the feeling of wonder you had when you were younger by doing something spontaneous. ✭✭✭ .Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have a chance to be someone's hero today. Although you may not think you have much to offer, even the smallest kindness can make a huge difference in someone's day. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Keep an eye on your wallet, as you will find it all too easy to waste money on trivial things. Speak from the heart today and you are sure to go far. ✭✭✭✭