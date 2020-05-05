New Museum in East China's Wuxi opens doors with Qiu Qijing exhibition

Artworks of Qiu Qijing Photo: Courtesy of Qiu Qijing

A new museum in Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu Province made its debut with an exhibition featuring new artworks from Chinese artist Qiu Qijing on Monday.Reviewing the artist's art career in the field of jade carving, the exhibition Light is Dust, which is also the same as the name of museum, examines Qiu's attempts to sculpt various materials such as jade, crystal and stone.To spice up the exhibition space, the artist invited UFO Media Lab (a new-media video producer) and musician Song Yuzhe to offer a better experience to visitors.The exhibition is set to run until September 1.