Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region inaugurated in Lhasa

Photo taken on May 4, 2020 shows the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region was inaugurated Monday in Lhasa. The construction of the youth palace began in July 2017 with the support of south China's Guangdong Province. With an investment of 175 million yuan (about 24.8 million U.S. dollars), it covers an area of over 27,000 square meters. The youth palace consists of three functional zones for education and training, practical activities and theme exhibition. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A girl learns taekwondo at the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.

Children play football on the playground of the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.

Children dance at the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.

Children practice traditional Tibetan dance at the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.

Children play the flute at the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.

Children learn drawing at the Youth Palace of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2020.