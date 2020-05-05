WHO reiterates PRC's status as only one legitimate representative of China within UN system

Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland.(Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is the only one legitimate representative of China within the UN system, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday."Some 49 years ago, the UN and WHO decided that there was only one legitimate representative of China within the UN system. And that is the People's Republic of China," Steven A. Solomon, principal legal officer of the WHO, told a news conference.As a specialized agency of the United Nations, the WHO "aligns with the UN and must do so coherently," he added.The 73rd World Health Assembly is scheduled to be held virtually on May 18, said Solomon.