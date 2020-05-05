Inside pet salon in Rome, Italy

A staff member grooms a dog at a pet salon in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. Italy entered a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was partly lifted on Monday with the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities. (Photo by Elisa Lingria/Xinhua)

