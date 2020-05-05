Vietnam's phone export up slightly in 4 months

Mask-wearing motorists wait at a traffic light amid Vietnam’s nationwide social isolation effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, in Hanoi on Monday. Vietnam has confirmed 245 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, with no deaths recorded in the country so far, according to the Vietnamese health ministry. Photo: AFP

Vietnam earned nearly 16.2 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components in the first four months of this year, posting a year-on-year increase of 1.1 percent, accounting for 19.5 percent of the country's total export revenue, its General Statistics Office said on Tuesday.In April alone, Vietnam fetched 3.3 billion U.S. dollars from selling the products overseas, down 14.9 percent on-year.Between January and April, Vietnam spent nearly 4.3 billion U.S. dollars importing phones and their components, seeing a year-on-year increase of 12 percent, said the office.In 2019, the country reaped more than 51.8 billion U.S. dollars from exporting phones and components, posting a year-on-year increase of 5.3 percent, according to the office.