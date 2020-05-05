Indian gov't to facilitate return of nationals stranded abroad

A health worker sanitizes an area near the Nizamuddin mosque in New Delhi, India, on April 10. Photo: Xinhua

The Indian government announced it would initiate the process of bringing back citizens stranded abroad in the next two days in a phased manner, officials said Tuesday.Authorities said Indian embassies and high commissions were preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and the facility would be made available on payment basis."Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," a statement issued by federal home ministry said. "The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7 (Thursday)."According to officials, medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight."Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols issued by health and civil aviation miniseries," the statement said."Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols."A nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 is underway in India to contain the pandemic. It is likely to end on May 17.