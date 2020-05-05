First batch of Korean workers fly back to Wuhan on chartered flights

The check-in counter of China Southern Airlines in Beijing Daxing International Airport Photo: Tu Lei/GT

On Friday, two chartered flights carried by China Southern Airlines departed from Seoul, South Korea, taking 136 Korean technicians and supplier representatives back to Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, the city that was hit hardest by COVID-19, cnhubei.com reported.This is the first batch of chartered flights that help foreigners go back to Wuhan since China took measures to prevent and control COVID-19.The Korean employees work at a high-tech development zone in Wuhan, which is also known as Optics Valley of China.The enterprises they work at include TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and Tianma Micro-electronics Co.The enterprises will further take about 500 Korean workers back to Wuhan soon. Their return will help Wuhan resume business in many sectors like integrated circuits, semiconductor display, smart mobile clients and internet technologies, and help the city regain vitality.