The construction site of the No. 7 Jianghan Bridge in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on Monday. Workers are accelerating construction amid the May Day holidays. Work officially resumed on March 24. It was also the first bridge construction project that has resumed in Wuhan after COVID-19 eased in the city. Photo: cnsphotos

