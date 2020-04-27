One in five coronavirus infected asymptomatic: German study

A bicyclist wearing a face mask is seen near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, capital of Germany, March 28, 2020. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

One in five people infected with the novel coronavirus shows no symptoms, according to results published Monday of a German study into infections in a small district which could have an impact on disease containment measures.Researchers interviewed and tested 919 people in 405 households in the western district of Gangelt, where one of Germany's biggest clusters of contagion had emerged following a carnival attended by an infected couple.Through antibody tests as well as infections tests, researchers found that 15 percent of the population in Gangelt had been infected with the coronavirus, with a fatality rate of 0.37 percent.Projecting this nationwide, the study estimates that 1.8 million people across Germany may have already contracted the disease - 10 times more than what is reflected in data of officially confirmed cases.But crucially, the study also shows that the proportion of asymptomatic people reached 22 percent."The fact that apparently every fifth infection progresses without noticeable disease symptoms suggests that infected persons who shed the virus and who can thereby infect others cannot be reliably identified on the basis of recognizable disease symptoms," said Martin Exner, head of Bonn University's Institute for Hygiene and Public Health and co-author of the study.Researchers noted that this underlined the importance of maintaining a social distance as well as basic hygiene practices to keep the disease at bay.AFP