City in S China's Guangdong reports discharged COVID-19 patient tested positive, putting 31 in quarantine

People returning to work after the long Spring Festival holidays take subway from Guangzhou South Railway Station, a railway hub of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, to downtown of the city on February 8, 2020. Photo:cnsphoto

Local authorities in Maoming, a city in South China's Guangdong Province, tracked down 31 close contacts of a recovered coronavirus patient who had tested positive again last Thursday, and 26 of them returned negative test results, the local government said on Tuesday.A 63-year-old patient surnamed Chen had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection in January and tested positive again in a random nucleic acid test on Thursday. He was then transferred to a local hospital and put into isolation for treatment. Without showing symptoms such as a fever and cough, he then tested negative on Friday and Saturday respectively.Local data shows that 14 percent of discharged patients in Guangdong Province test positive again, but they have not infected others.As of 7pm Monday, local authorities had tracked down 31 close contacts of Chen, and all have been put under medical observation and undergone nucleic acid testing. 26 turned out to have negative test results, while five others are still waiting for their test results to come back.China has been accelerating work resumption since April while top-down authorities have been vigilant in preventing a resurgence of clusters of infection. However, since the end of April, there have been several cases in Guangdong that spread beyond local districts and even to other provinces.For instance, on April 29, local authorities in Shenzhen, another city in the province, reported a new case of infection from Zengcheng district of Guangzhou, capital city of the province. On April 28, local authorities in Southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region - a neighboring province to Guangdong - had reported a close contact of a confirmed case that was found in Zengcheng district.