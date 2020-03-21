Small shops likely to be a big force to shore up employment

A woman shops in a grocery store in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, March 19, 2020. Life and production have gradually resumed here in Taiyuan under strict measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic. Photo:Xinhua

During the five-day May Day holidays, 8 million small shops in China saw their daily business revenue exceed year-earlier levels, according to a report released by Alipay on Wednesday.Analysts said that keeping small shops open is one of the most important ways to stabilize employment and protect people's livelihoods."The small and micro-sized economy is an important force to stabilize employment in China. This report shows that the short-term economy in China has recovered," Zhou Xuezhi, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.More than 5 million small shops earned more than twice as much in a single day as they did last year during the May Day holidays. Compared with March, the transaction volume of small shops increased 86 percent and the transaction value increased by 32 percent, read the Alipay report.The business hours of small stores were extended during the holidays, with more than 10 percent having increased business hours by more than 60 percent.Economists often point to the formation and failure rates of roadside small shops as an important indicator of economic prosperity, Pan Helin, acting dean of the Digital Economy Institute at the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, told the Global Times on Wednesday."This is the first report card from China's small shops, which have shown extraordinary resilience and vitality in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, since the State Council first proposed the concept of the 'small shop economy' during an executive meeting five months ago," said Pan.The State Council, China's cabinet, decided at the end of 2019 to give facelifts to more pedestrian streets to spur consumption upon the success of related pilot programs, including the development of small shops to create more jobs.According to an annual report of small shops by Alipay in 2019, more than 50 percent of the shops planned to hire more staff, which would mean more than 300 million jobs in the small shop sector in total.The performance of small stores during the May Day holidays reflected the increased level of digitalization in China and the issues of consumption vouchers via various platforms, which lifted spending, Pan added."Some customers have concerns because beauty spas require direct contact. So, we launched online courses for facial massages and sold facial masks through livestreaming."During the May Day holidays, we also handed out many coupons for face masks, and turnover remained stable on an annual basis," a manager of a beauty spa in Beijing told the Global Times.