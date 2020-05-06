Painful scenes haunt doctors with memories they would rather forget

Medics work at the Zhongfa Xincheng branch of the Wuhan Tongji Hospital on February 14. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Du Mingjun from Hubei Psychological Consultant Association said the first person who called her was a nurse. "She cried for 20 minutes because she was nervous. The hospital has no sufficient materials and the patients were pouring in. But before she hung up, she told me although scared, she would still go to work the next day."Fu Shouzhi from Wuhan Third Hospital told the Global Times her legs began trembling every time when she entered the ICU room in preliminary stage."Hospital beds were arranged even in the corridor. Every day we stepped into the hospital, we heard patients coughing, and sometimes they even fall down in front of us," said Fu."At one time, a pregnant woman suddenly reached out to hold onto my hand and said, 'please doctor, save me, I want to live,'" said Fu, noting that frontline doctors and nurses have to deal with so many pegging patients, and had to accept the tragic fact that some patients died on hospital beds."Nothing saddens a doctor more than seeing the patient died despite all efforts you've made," Fu added."I don't even want to think about it," said another doctor who only gave his surname as Zheng.Medical employees are prone to "vicarious traumatization," after sympathizing with their patients with some even regarded themselves as family members of the patients, she added. She said under such mentality, death of the patients will greatly traumatize those medical staff who thus need timely psychological meditation.According to Du, many doctors and nurses who seek help are currently blocking their emotions. "It's like a dormant volcano. It may erupt in a sleepless night when the painful memories went back to haunt the person. Therefore, they need psychological counseling even if there's no clear sign of abnormality."According to a survey conducted by Wuhan Renming Hospital, more than 30 percent of their medical staff suffered from mild anxiety and depression.Wang Hui from Wuchang District Health Commission said the government has built psychological counseling system especially for medical staff. According to Wang, many medical employees were seeking psychological help from professionals."It's a necessary procedure for medical employees after what they've been went through for the past months, and I encouraged them to get professional help of such," said Wang.She said as for now, not a single medical staff from her district was serious enough to suspend work. Others have found medication to ameliorate their trauma. "Most of them feel content enough just to take counseling."