US fashion brand Unif angers Chinese consumers

US fashion brand Unif angered Chinese netizens by listing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on par with China on its website and app information.Some Chinese consumers criticized the listing as disregarding the one-China principle and called for a large-scale boycott to make the company pay for its wrongdoing.The Global Times found that in a category of the Shipping and Delivery catalogue of Unif's official website, the US company marked the HKSAR as a country on par with China, Russia, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Israel.Unif had not responded to an interview request by the Global Times as of press time.But a netizen posted her chat message with the company's official Instagram account on Sina Weibo on Wednesday. During the conversation, the netizen pointed out that the HKSAR should not be listed as a country, but Unif Instagram responded by claiming that: "HKSAR is a country, so is the island of Taiwan."The method of listing, coupled with how the US firm arrogantly doubled down on its stance on standing with the separatists, has infuriated Chinese consumers on social networking platforms."This is my bottom line. Even though Unif is my favorite brand, I will not buy a piece of clothing from it anymore. There are so many other options. You're losing your loyal customer," a Sina Weibo user said in a post."If you're doing business in China, do respect the feelings of Chinese consumers and abide by the one-China principle. Otherwise we will vote with our feet and say goodbye to you," another Weibo user said, demanding an apology from the brand.Other Weibo users also posted screen captures of their deleting the Unif app.Unif does not have physical stores in the Chinese mainland. The Los Angeles-based company has opened several shops in the HKSAR.Its clothes, priced from several hundred yuan to several thousand yuan, have gained popularity among young Chinese consumers in recent years.China has been rising to become one of the most important markets for a number of fashion brands in recent years. Industry insiders pointed out that Unif's business will take a hit after its open attempt to separate China, as consumption is steadily recovering in the country after the coronavirus epidemic ebbs in the country.Global Times