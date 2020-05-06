China's new spaceship in steady flight form, good working condition: CMSA

Carrying a trial version of the new-generation manned spaceship and an inflatable cargo return testing chamber, the Long March-5B launch vehicle blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the coast of South China's Hainan Province 18:00 on Tuesday. Photo: Shi Yue

The trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship has completed duties including solar sail deployment, relay antenna deployment and autonomous orbit control four times after being launched by the Long March-5B carrier rocket , China's Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.The spaceship maintained a steady flight form and was in a good working condition as of press time with normal functioning of electricity supply and measurement links, according to the Chinese authority.It will conduct orbit lifts three times, reach and brake at the furthest point before returning to its planned return zone, according to the website of the CMSA.The new spaceship was launched by the Long March-5B in its maiden flight on Tuesday.Global Times